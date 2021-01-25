Manna Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Manna has a market cap of $2.28 million and $15.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,700.43 or 1.02452119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,946,356 coins and its circulating supply is 832,100,793 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

