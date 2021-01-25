ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.83 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $17.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

