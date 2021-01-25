MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.40 million and $267,454.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.