Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.62). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.50. 223,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

