Marc Fox Sells 2,922 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. 1,509,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,196. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

