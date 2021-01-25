Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $18 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 14.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $121.32. 120,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,542. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.