Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV remained flat at $$384.31 on Monday. 220,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

