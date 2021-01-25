Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,900. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.