Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,129. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

