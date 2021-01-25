Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

