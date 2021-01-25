Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $93.45. 28,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,029. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

