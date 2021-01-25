MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.69. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MKTX stock opened at $509.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

