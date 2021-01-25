Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 923,099,489 coins and its circulating supply is 466,074,333 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.