MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $20,492.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 147.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005183 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025631 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,715,168 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.