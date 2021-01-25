Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 1,793,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

