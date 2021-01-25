Masari One Day Volume Hits $341.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Masari has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $233,196.58 and approximately $341.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.42 or 0.04254571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00427685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01352870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00526038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00421882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00283422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

