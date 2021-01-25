Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.16 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day moving average is $330.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.