Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,507 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $426,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.