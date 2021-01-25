Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 5.1%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 4,594,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,055,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market cap of $327.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

