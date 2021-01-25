Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a P/E ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

