Mcashchain (MCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $637,350.75

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Mcashchain has a market cap of $637,350.75 and $911.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mcashchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

Mcashchain Profile