McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.