McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,003,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,608,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.31. 151,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

