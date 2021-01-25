McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

MCK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.15. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

