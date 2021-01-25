Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Sells C$610,312.50 in Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$610,312.50.

Shares of CVE:MDL traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.35. 220,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,667. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$22.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) Company Profile

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

