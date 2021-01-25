Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.47 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

