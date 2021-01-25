MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $34,120.46 and approximately $51.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

