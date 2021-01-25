MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $28,332.15 and $28.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

