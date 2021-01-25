MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $989.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $288,365.32 and approximately $989.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

