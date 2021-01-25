Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $354.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00421334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,391,903 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

