MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 2,203 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.45. 4,760,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

