MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

