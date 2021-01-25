MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,745,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

