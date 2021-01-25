MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 12,350 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.6% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $70.99. 14,266,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

