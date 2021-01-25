MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

