Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,470,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 93,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 931,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.