Meridian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 5,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.