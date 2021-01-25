Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.79

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 3601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.