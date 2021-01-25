Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

