Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.08. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

