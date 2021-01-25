Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,905,830.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 459,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,036. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $889.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

