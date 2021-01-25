Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,979 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

