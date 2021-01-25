Meta (MTA) Price Up 27% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Meta token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00009724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $17.37 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,716,149 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

