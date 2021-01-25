MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $14,380.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,505,832,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,505,591 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.