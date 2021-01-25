MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,205.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $8,205.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00282362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037769 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,507,770,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,389,524 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

