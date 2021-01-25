Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.69

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69.

About Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

