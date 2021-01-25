MetaMorph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,592.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $213,567.06 and approximately $62,592.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.