Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €10.30 ($12.12) and last traded at €10.50 ($12.35). 5,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.20 ($13.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.45 ($9.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

