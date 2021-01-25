Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Cap of $24.86 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00006542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $82,346.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00270825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036941 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,722,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,260 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

