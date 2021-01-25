MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,100.92

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $340,100.92 and $9,046.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00091629 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 397,884,097 coins and its circulating supply is 120,582,169 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

